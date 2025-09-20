TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.6% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $753.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $939.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

