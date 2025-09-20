Analyzing Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) & TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV – Get Free Report) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caspian Services and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A TechnipFMC 9.60% 29.42% 9.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 TechnipFMC 0 3 11 1 2.87

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Caspian Services and TechnipFMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TechnipFMC has a consensus target price of $38.92, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. Given TechnipFMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Risk and Volatility

Caspian Services has a beta of 15.93, indicating that its stock price is 1,493% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caspian Services and TechnipFMC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TechnipFMC $9.08 billion 1.78 $842.90 million $2.12 18.58

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Caspian Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caspian Services

(Get Free Report)

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

