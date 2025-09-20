Head to Head Review: Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sable Offshore and ConocoPhillips, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 1 0 6 0 2.71 ConocoPhillips 0 4 16 0 2.80

Sable Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. ConocoPhillips has a consensus target price of $120.62, suggesting a potential upside of 31.26%. Given ConocoPhillips’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and ConocoPhillips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69% ConocoPhillips 15.26% 14.60% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sable Offshore and ConocoPhillips”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$629.07 million N/A N/A ConocoPhillips $56.95 billion 2.02 $9.25 billion $7.45 12.33

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Sable Offshore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.