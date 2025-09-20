Financial Survey: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) vs. Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -53.77% -1,627.75% -73.19% Ubiquiti 27.66% 166.22% 51.53%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sonim Technologies has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sonim Technologies and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ubiquiti has a consensus price target of $499.67, suggesting a potential downside of 21.46%. Given Ubiquiti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than Sonim Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Ubiquiti”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $58.30 million 0.22 -$33.65 million ($2.93) -0.25 Ubiquiti $2.57 billion 14.95 $711.92 million $11.77 54.05

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Sonim Technologies. Sonim Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Sonim Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, mining, and public safety sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a wireless backhaul point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Gateway Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; UniFi Wi-Fi, an enterprise Wi-Fi system; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Access, a door access system; and UniFi Talk, a plug-and-play phone system and VoIP subscription service. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; and antennas. It serves customers through a network of distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

