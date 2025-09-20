Contrasting Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) & Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE – Get Free Report) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Service Team and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Team N/A N/A N/A Gentex 16.82% 16.86% 14.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Service Team shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Service Team has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Service Team and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Team 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gentex 0 6 2 1 2.44

Gentex has a consensus price target of $28.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Service Team’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Service Team is more favorable than Gentex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Team and Gentex”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Team N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gentex $2.31 billion 2.72 $404.49 million $1.77 16.20

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Service Team.

Summary

Gentex beats Service Team on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Team

(Get Free Report)

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

