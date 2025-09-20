UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,117 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,183,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

