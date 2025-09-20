UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $26,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2%

XMHQ opened at $105.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

