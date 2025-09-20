AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases 173 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

