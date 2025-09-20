Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Buys 262 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000.

DFIV opened at $46.16 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

