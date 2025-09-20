Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Position Trimmed by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 43.3% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $66,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,622 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,662,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,139,000 after purchasing an additional 497,242 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

