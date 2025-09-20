AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 0.6% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 8.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 495,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 65.2% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $9,035,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 98.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 152,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

