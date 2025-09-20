AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 1,533 Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,970.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,050,019.05. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ POWL opened at $297.31 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $364.98. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day moving average is $207.62.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.43%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

