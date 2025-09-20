Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,881 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $315,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,812,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

