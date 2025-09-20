Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

