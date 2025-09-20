AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lessened its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VWOB opened at $66.73 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $67.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

