Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 3,676 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.28 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.