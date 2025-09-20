Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 302 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $52.27 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

