Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Shares Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.71 ($0.04). 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 941,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Iconic Labs Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £416,000.00, a PE ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

