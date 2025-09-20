Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF $IBDY

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,434,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $397,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDY opened at $26.31 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

