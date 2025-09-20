Thomasville National Bank Acquires 231 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE APD opened at $290.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

