ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.34 and last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 10627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14,216.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.