ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.34 and last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 10627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14,216.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
