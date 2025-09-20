Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 131433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,196. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 94.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 1,049.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Radian Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

