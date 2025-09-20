Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPR opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 126,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.