AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) Short Interest Update

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 171,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted U.S. index of short-term preferred and hybrid securities that are multifactor-selected. PFLD was launched on Nov 19, 2019 and is managed by AAM.

