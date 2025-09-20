Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Down 14.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.6% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 215. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pets at Home Group traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.63). Approximately 11,650,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 2,428,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.40 ($3.08).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.33.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PETS

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £866.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,025.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13.

Pets at Home Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pets at Home Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.