VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,830,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $92.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.