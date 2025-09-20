Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 17.9% – Time to Sell?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) traded down 17.9% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. 1,938,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 335,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$146.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53.
About Reconnaissance Energy Africa
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.
