Short Interest in Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Drops By 20.0%

Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LGHT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.96. Langar Global HealthTech ETF has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

About Langar Global HealthTech ETF

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of healthcare technology companies worldwide. LGHT was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Langar.

