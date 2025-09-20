Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $1,584,523,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0%
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $599.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.47. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
