Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $1,584,523,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $599.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.47. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.