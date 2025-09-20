Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $237,244,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9%

INTU stock opened at $687.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $715.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

