Myecfo LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Myecfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% in the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $202.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $204.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average of $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

