Box, Inc. $BOX Stock Holdings Decreased by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 694.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in BOX by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 445,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,125.78. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,069. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.



