Myecfo LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Myecfo LLC owned about 0.11% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $40.97 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

