iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

DSI stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

