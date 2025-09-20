Thomasville National Bank Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $339.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.45 and its 200 day moving average is $304.10. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

