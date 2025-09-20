Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 118 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 91.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile



Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

