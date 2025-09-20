Myecfo LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF $GNMA

Myecfo LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

