Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 79,151 Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF $DIV

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares during the quarter. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF makes up about 0.8% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIV. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DIV opened at $17.58 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $645.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02.

About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

