Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.66.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ESS opened at $267.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $316.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.