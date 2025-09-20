Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,266,000 after buying an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after buying an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $146,073,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ED opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.