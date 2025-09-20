Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $12.48 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Shelton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 6.0% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

FTSM stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

