Global X Uranium ETF $URA Shares Sold by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 8.1%

URA stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.