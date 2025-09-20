Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 326 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,943,000 after buying an additional 1,376,631 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,612.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,533,000 after acquiring an additional 620,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27,928.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 609,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,377,000 after acquiring an additional 607,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,485. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,662 shares of company stock worth $181,008 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TER opened at $119.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

