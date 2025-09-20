ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jason Lettmann Acquires 21,070 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 21,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $22,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,335.06. This represents a 9.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Jason Lettmann acquired 71,163 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $76,856.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 77,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

