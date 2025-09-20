Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 11.1% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.16.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 217.0%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

