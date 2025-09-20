Insider Selling: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 2,501 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $18,907.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 479,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,523.12. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72.
Snap Trading Down 3.2%
NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 110.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,526,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 828,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,925,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,325,000 after purchasing an additional 324,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.84.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
