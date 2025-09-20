Paul Brittain Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH) Stock

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Free Report) insider Paul Brittain bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,300.00.
Ashley Services Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Ashley Services Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashley Services Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/15 – 09/19
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ashley Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.