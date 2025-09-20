Paul Brittain Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH) Stock

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Free Report) insider Paul Brittain bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,300.00.

Ashley Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Ashley Services Group Company Profile

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under Concept Recruitment Specialists brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce, Concept Engineering, Concept Retail Solutions, CCL Labour, CCL Traffic, and Track Safety Australia brands.

