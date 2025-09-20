Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 983,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Genesco Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of GCO stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.22. Genesco has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.89 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Genesco by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 412,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

