Short Interest in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Decreases By 19.5%

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2025

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHLGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 689,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 689,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

