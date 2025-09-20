Short Interest in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Decreases By 19.5%

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 689,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 689,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

