Scott Love Buys 1,000 Shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Love bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 89.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WesBanco by 42.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,793,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,663,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,456,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 640,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 172,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

